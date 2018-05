BRIEF-Phoenix says Co, Standard Life Aberdeen Actively Progressing With Separation And Integration Planning For Proposed Transaction

May 3 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings:

* PHOENIX AND STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN ARE ACTIVELY PROGRESSING WITH SEPARATION AND INTEGRATION PLANNING FOR PROPOSED TRANSACTION

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH ITS UK REGULATORS IN RELATION TO FUTURE PRUDENTIAL SUPERVISION OF GROUP

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN IS ALSO CONSIDERING POTENTIAL FOR A SUBSTANTIAL RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWING COMPLETION

* CO “MADE GOOD PROGRESS WITH FINANCING” FOR DEAL, ISSUED INAUGURAL RESTRICTED TIER I BOND ON 26 APRIL; CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH REGULATORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: