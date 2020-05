May 11 (Reuters) - Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd:

* PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND - IN MONTH TO 30 APRIL 2020, 98% OF RENT DUE HAD BEEN COLLECTED IN TOTAL COMPARED TO 99% IN JANUARY 2020

* PHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND- ON 8 MAY IT REFINANCED EUR 16.4M OF DEBT ACQUIRED AS PART OF SHARE DEAL ACQUISITION OF APARTMENT COMPLEX IN BRANDENBURG