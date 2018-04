April 3 (Reuters) - PHONE WEB SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 29,000 VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 14,000 YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 27,000 VERSUS PROFIT EUR 15,000 YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES GOOD BEGINNING OF 2018 AS IT WON CALL FOR TENDERS LAUNCHED BY THE PUBLIC INSTITUTION CSTB, FOR A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)