June 16 (Reuters) - Phoslock Environmental Technologies Ltd :

* ADOPTING AN EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS ATTITUDE TO SHORT-TERM FORECASTS

* FORECASTING REVENUE RANGE OF $30 - 40 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* CONTINUING UNCHANGED WITH PLANS TO SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* IN EVENT OF SUBSTANTIAL SECONDARY OUTBREAKS OF COVID-19, SOME PROJECTS WILL BE DELAYED