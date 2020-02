BRIEF-Phoslock Environmental Technologies Updated On China Operations

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Phoslock Environmental Technologies Ltd :

* PHOSLOCK ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD- UPDATE ON CHINA OPERATIONS

* PHOSLOCK ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES- RE-OPENED CHANGXING FACTORY ON 15 FEB; PRODUCTION IS CURRENTLY BUILDING TO NORMAL LEVELS

* PHOSLOCK ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES- APPLICATIONS TO YUNNAN PROJECTS SCHEDULED TO RECOMMENCE IN MARCH, AS ORIGINALLY PLANNED

* PHOSLOCK ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD- SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS IS UNAFFECTED AND SHIPMENTS FROM CHINA HAVE RESTARTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: