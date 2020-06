BRIEF-Photo-Me International Says Group Plans To Restructure Its UK Operations

June 10 (Reuters) - Photo-Me International PLC:

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - MAJORITY OF EXPECTED GROUP REVENUE IN MARCH AND APRIL DID NOT MATERIALISE

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - TRADING HAS ALSO BEEN WEAKER IN ASIA (ESPECIALLY CHINA) SINCE SECOND PART OF JANUARY TO DATE

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - OVERALL TRADING PERFORMANCE FOR FOUR MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2020 WAS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE 5.5% LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS 12 MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2019

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX BEFORE DEDUCTION OF PROVISIONS DETAILED BELOW IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT £28 MILLION

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL- ALL MEMBERS OF BOARD WILL TAKE A VOLUNTARY 20% REDUCTION IN SALARY, FROM 1 JULY 2020 TO AT LEAST END OF DECEMBER 2020

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - GROUP PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE ITS UK OPERATIONS

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - ALSO PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE ITS OPERATIONS IN CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR 12 MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2020 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF £10 MILLION TO £14 MILLION