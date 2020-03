BRIEF-Photo-Me International Says It Is Too Early To Quantify Likely Overall Covid-19 Impact

March 18 (Reuters) - Photo-Me International PLC:

* PHOTO-ME INTNL. - STATEMENT RE BUSINESS UPDATE

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - SCALE OF SPREAD OF COVID-19 IS IMPACTING ALL OUR END MARKETS

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL - CONFIRM GROUP TRADED IN LINE WITH CO’S EXPECTATIONS FOR PERIOD FROM START OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO END OF FEBRUARY 2020.

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - CONTINUE TO WORK TO MINIMISE DISRUPTION TO OUR BUSINESS WHERE POSSIBLE

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - COVID-19 WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL - REMAINS TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY LIKELY OVERALL COVID-19 IMPACT ON GROUP AT THIS TIME

* PHOTO-ME INTERNATIONAL PLC - CONTINUES TO REVIEW ITS CASH POSITION CLOSELY, INCLUDING ITS NEAR-TERM DIVIDEND POLICY