April 5 (Reuters) - PHOTOCAT A/S:

* NEGOTIATED A LOAN OF 2 MDKK FROM SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND KEY INVESTORS

* LOAN IS GRANTED ON STANDARD COMMERCIAL TERMS

* INTEREST RATE IS 10 PERCENT PER ANNUM, MATURITY DATE IS 31 MARCH 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)