June 24 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* COMPANY IS CONTEMPLATING TO ISSUE UP TO 2,500,000 NEW SHARES IN COMPANY ( “OFFER SHARES”) CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF CURRENT OUTSTANDING SHARES IN COMPANY

* IN ADDITION TO CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT, COMPANY HAS AGREED A THREE-YEAR TERM LOAN WITH NORDEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)