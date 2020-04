BRIEF-Photocure Expects Covid-19 Situation To Have Impact On Short-Term Financial Statements

April 7 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* PHOTOCURE ASA: MARKET UPDATE #2

* PHOTOCURE ASA - BLADDER CANCER TREATMENTS ARE PRIORITIZED PROCEDURES FOR HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS, BUT PHOTOCURE EXPECTS RESTRICTED ACCESS TO HOSPITALS

* PHOTOCURE ASA - SHORT-TERM POSTPONEMENTS OF PROCEDURES AND CYSTOSCOPE INSTALLATIONS WILL BE TEMPORARILY SLOWED

* PHOTOCURE ASA - LONG-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS STRONG, BUT VISIBILITY, ESPECIALLY IN U.S. REMAINS LIMITED FOR COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS

* PHOTOCURE ASA - COMPANY IS PURSUING VARIOUS GOVERNMENTAL SUBSIDIES AND PROGRAMS TO FURTHER HELP BRIDGE THIS SHORT-TERM PERIOD

* PHOTOCURE - POSTPONEMENTS OF PROCEDURES WILL AFFECT SHORT-TERM KIT SHIPMENTS, IMPACTING WORKING CAPITAL, BUT PHOTOCURE HAS A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION.

* PHOTOCURE ASA - COMPANY EXPECTS COVID-19 SITUATION TO HAVE SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON BALANCE SHEET

* PHOTOCURE ASA - INCREASED INVENTORY OF HEXVIX/CYSVIEW TO ACCOMMODATE ESTIMATED PROCEDURES THROUGH Q1 OF 2021

* PHOTOCURE ASA - CO CASH POSITION OF NOK 123 MILLION AT END OF MARCH 2020 AND CARRIES NO INTEREST-BEARING DEBT