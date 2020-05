May 7 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* REPORTED TOTAL GROUP REVENUES OF NOK 55.0 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 (NOK 52.2 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA OF NOK -4.8 MILLION (NOK -1.5 MILLION)

* CASH POSITION OF NOK 127.6 MILLION AT END OF Q1

* HEXVIX/CYSVIEW REVENUES ENDED AT NOK 54.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 (NOK 51.2 MILLION), DRIVEN BY A REVENUE GROWTH OF 21% IN USD FOR U.S. MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)