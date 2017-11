Nov 8 (Reuters) - PHOTOCURE ASA:

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUES OF NOK ‍35.6​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 35.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA RECURRING LOSS NOK 9.6 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ADDED OPERATING EXPENSES WILL CONTRIBUTE TO AN EBITDA DECLINE FOR THE GROUP IN 2017 AND 2018‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)