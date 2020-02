Feb 27 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* : RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019

* PHOTOCURE TARGETS U.S. REVENUES IN RANGE OF USD 70 MILLION IN 2023, AND SEES SIGNIFICANT CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFIT OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. MARKET BEYOND 2023

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE NOK 115.6 MILLION VERSUS NOK 49.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA, EXCLUSIVE RESTRUCTURING, OF NOK 54.8 MILLION (NOK -4.1 MILLION)