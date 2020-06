June 24 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* HAS ALLOCATED 2,500,000 SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF NOK 76 PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS PROCEEDS OF NOK 190 MILLION

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT ATTRACTED VERY STRONG INTEREST FROM EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, AS WELL AS FROM NEW HIGH QUALITY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS. PRIVATE PLACEMENT WAS MULTIPLE TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)