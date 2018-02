Feb 16 (Reuters) - Photocure Asa:

* PHOTOCURE ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF NEW INDICATION FOR BLUE LIGHT CYSTOSCOPY WITH CYSVIEW®

* PHOTOCURE ASA - FDA APPROVED SNDA TO EXTEND INDICATION FOR BLUE LIGHT CYSTOSCOPY WITH CYSVIEW TO INCLUDE FLEXIBLE CYSTOSCOPES

* PHOTOCURE ASA - PLANS TO LAUNCH CYSVIEW IN COMBINATION WITH BLUE LIGHT ENABLED FLEXIBLE VIDEO CYSTOSCOPY IN MID-2018