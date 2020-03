March 19 (Reuters) - Photocure ASA:

* PHOTOCURE - CO’S PRODUCTION OF HEXVIX/CYSVIEW IS RUNNING AT FULL CAPACITY WITH NO DISRUPTIONS

* PHOTOCURE - CO HAS A STRONG CASH POSITION AND CARRIES NO INTEREST-BEARING DEBT

* PHOTOCURE SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT IN SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. AND REITERATE LONG-TERM AMBITIONS