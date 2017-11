Nov 9 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc

* Photon Control reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Photon Control Inc - ‍Q3 2017 revenue of $12.0 million increased 38% versus prior year quarter​

* Photon Control Inc - ‍order backlog at quarter-end increased to $12.6 million from $11.9 million at June 30, 2017​

* Photon Control Inc - ‍Q3 2017 gross profit increased 43% to $6.6 million versus prior year quarter​