BRIEF-Photon Control Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.02

March 15 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc:

* PHOTON CONTROL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE C$12 MILLION TO C$14 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 INCREASED 22% TO $11.0 MILLION‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.02

* ‍ ORDER BACKLOG GREW TO $18.3 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, INCREASES OF 45% FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* ‍ EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL OUTPERFORM CONSENSUS ESTIMATES OF LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH FOR SEMICONDUCTOR WFE MARKET​

* PHOTON CONTROL - EXPECT 2018 EBITDA MARGINS WILL BE SIMILAR TO OR HIGHER THAN AMOUNTS REPORTED IN 2017​