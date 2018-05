May 10 (Reuters) - Photon Control Inc:

* PHOTON CONTROL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ORDER BACKLOG GREW TO $24.7 MILLION AS AT Q1, 2018

* LOOKING AHEAD TO Q2 2018 WE EXPECT REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $14 MILLION TO $16 MILLION

* HAVE COMMITTED $3 MILLION TOWARDS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM