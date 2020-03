BRIEF-Photon Energy Says All Major Service Activities Are Running Smoothly Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

March 25 (Reuters) - Photon Energy NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AS RESULT OF CO’S BUSINESS CONTINUITY MEASURES ALL MAJOR SERVICE ACTIVITIES ARE RUNNING SMOOTHLY

* SAYS ELECTRICITY GENERATION SEGMENT IS PRODUCING ELECTRICITY AS USUAL AND IS NOT IMPACTED BY CURRENT EXTERNAL CIRCUMSTANCES

* FOR ALL FIVE HUNGARIAN PV POWER PLANTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE END OF Q2, ALL COMPONENTS HAVE BEEN SECURED AND CO EXPECTS PROJECTS TO BE GRID-CONNECTED WITHOUT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS

* OTHER BUSINESS LINES SUCH AS EPC SERVICES, PV COMPONENT TRADING AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT ARE MORE VULNERABLE TO IMPACT OF MEASURES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC