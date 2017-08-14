BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China

1 Min Read
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc
* Photronics Inc - plan to invest a minimum of $160 million over next five years
* Photronics Inc - through unit, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development, manufacture and sale of FPD photomasks
* Photronics Inc- financing for project will be a mix of transferred capital and cash, with option of local financing
* Photronics Inc - unit has signed an investment agreement with Hefei State High-Tech Industry Development Zone
* Photronics Inc - under terms of agreement, Photronics, through its subsidiary, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: