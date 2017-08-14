FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc

* Photronics Inc - ‍plan to invest a minimum of $160 million over next five years​

* Photronics Inc - through unit, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development, manufacture and sale of FPD photomasks​

* Photronics Inc- ‍financing for project will be a mix of transferred capital and cash, with option of local financing​

* Photronics Inc - unit ‍has signed an investment agreement with Hefei State High-Tech Industry Development Zone​

* Photronics Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Photronics, through its subsidiary, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.