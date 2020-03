BRIEF-Photronics Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.16

March 4 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc:

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE $145 MILLION TO $155 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.16 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 REVENUE $159.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $150.5 MILLION

* SEES Q2 EPS BETWEEN $0.11 AND $0.17

* PHOTRONICS - DESPITE POTENTIAL SHORT-TERM IMPACT THAT MAY RESULT FROM CORONAVIRUS, ARE OPTIMISTIC OUR LONG-TERM GOALS FOR 2020 ARE STILL ON TRACK

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $151.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA