Nov 29 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc:

* PHOTRONICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02 TO $0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $110 MILLION TO $118 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $121 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $112.2 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $111.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍CAPEX OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION IN 2018​

* "CONTINUED STRONG CASH GENERATION SUPPORTS OUR ABILITY TO FUND PLANNED INVESTMENTS, INCLUDING TWO CHINA PROJECTS"​