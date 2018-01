Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc:

* PHR HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 5.5 PERCENT STAKE IN BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP INC AS OF JANUARY 18 - SEC FILING

* PHR HOLDINGS LLC SAYS ACQUIRED BRAVO BRIO RESTAURANT GROUP'S SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source text: [bit.ly/2nnjS1O] Further company coverage: