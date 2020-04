BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Says All Its Betting Shops Are Closed With No Revenues

April 20 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd :

* JSE: PHM - COVID-19 IMPACT ON JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - ALL OF PHUMELELA’S BETTING SHOPS ARE CLOSED WITH NO REVENUES BEING EARNED

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - CO’S SHARE OF BETTING LEVIES, WORTH R75M P.A., THAT WERE WITHDRAWN IN APRIL 2019 HAVE NOT YET BEEN REINSTATED

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE - CANNOT RELIABLY QUANTIFY FINANCIAL EFFECT FOR THIS OR NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR CAUSED BY COVID-19