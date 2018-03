BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Says HY HEPS Down 9 Pct To 81,66 Cents

March 28 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming And Leisure Ltd :

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 9% TO 81,66 CENTS

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - HY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 12% TO 100,82 CENTS

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - INTERIM GROSS DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 24% TO 42,00 CENTS

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - HY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME INCREASED BY 4% TO R808,7 MILLION

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018.

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE - ANNUALISED IMPACT FROM VAT IS ESTIMATED AT R10 MILLION AND IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR IS ESTIMATED AT R3,3 MILLION.