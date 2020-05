BRIEF-Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Says It Remains Engaged In Talks Aimed At Raising Capital

May 4 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd:

* JSE: PHM - UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 0,89 CENTS (HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 68,02 CENTS)

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - NO INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - GROUP REMAINS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS AIMED AT RAISING CAPITAL

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE- CURRENT VIEW IS EVEN IF FINANCIAL RELIEF CAN BE OBTAINED, RELIEF PACKAGE BE NEGOTIATED AS PART OF BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE-SEEKS FURTHER NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROADER HORSE RACING COMMUNITY TO FIND A RESOLUTION TO DIRE SITUATION IN HORSE RACING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: