March 20 (Reuters) - Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Ltd:

* JSE: PHM - COVID-19 IMPACT ON JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD - NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE A DEFINITIVE NUMERICAL EFFECT OF GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON TOTE AND FIXED ODDS OPERATIONS

* PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE - REDUCED ATTENDANCE AT BETTING SHOPS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT GAMING REVENUE BUT ONLINE BETTING TO BE MINIMALLY AFFECTED