* PHX ENERGY ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, REPORTING IMPROVED PROFITABILITY

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF $70.8 MILLION, WHICH IS 16 PERCENT GREATER THAN $61.1 MILLION GENERATED IN Q1 OF 2017

* CONSOLIDATED DAY RATES INCREASED BY 15 PERCENT TO $10,182 IN Q1 OF 2018 VERSUS $8,824 IN COMPARABLE 2017-QUARTER

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.02, REVENUE VIEW C$74.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S