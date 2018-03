Feb 28 (Reuters) - Phx Energy Services Corp:

* PHX ENERGY ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END RESULTS, REPORTING INCREASED ACTIVITY

* IN Q4 2017, PHX ENERGY GENERATED $60.7 MILLION OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE, 30 PERCENT HIGHER THAN $46.6 MILLION REALIZED IN 2016-QUARTER​

* ‍QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.09​

* ‍RIG COUNTS ARE ANTICIPATED TO REMAIN FLAT IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017 WITH Q1 BEING MOST ACTIVE OF YEAR​