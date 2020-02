Feb 27 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST FILES FOR POTENTIAL MIXED SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - PHYSICIANS REALTY L.P. MAY OFFER AND SELL, FROM TIME TO TIME, IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS, DEBT SECURITIES

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - THE DEBT SECURITIES OF PHYSICIANS REALTY L.P. MAY BE FULLY AND UNCONDITIONALLY GUARANTEED BY PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST Source: (bit.ly/3afdikT)