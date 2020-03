March 19 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST PROVIDES SUPPLEMENTAL UPDATE PERTAINING TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - WITHDRAWING OUR 2020 ACQUISITION GUIDANCE FOR NOW

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - WILL MONITOR NEEDS OF OUR CURRENT CLIENT AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES