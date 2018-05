May 4 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.26

* QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S