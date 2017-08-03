BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust Q2 normalized FFO $0.24 per share & OP unit​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* Says qtrly ‍same-store cash net operating income growth was 1.0% year over year​

* Q2 normalized FFO $0.24 per share and OP unit

* Physicians realty trust reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Says ‍Q2 net income per share and OP unit of $0.06 on a fully diluted basis​

* Says ‍company expects to close between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion of total real estate investments in 2017​

* Physicians realty trust qtrly ‍total revenues $76.6 million versus $53.2 million​