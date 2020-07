July 1 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - REPORTS JUNE RENT COLLECTION OF 95.9%

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - NOW COLLECTED A TOTAL OF 97.5% OF APRIL AND 97.2% OF MAY CHARGES

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - NEW TENANT RELIEF REQUESTS RECEIVED IN JUNE WERE DE MINIMIS

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - NO RENT DEFERRAL REQUESTS HAVE BEEN GRANTED THIS QUARTER.