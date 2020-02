Feb 26 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NORMALIZED FFO $0.27 FOR Q4

* IN 2020, EXPECTS TO CLOSE BETWEEN $400 MILLION AND $700 MILLION OF REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS AT CAP RATES OF 5.25% TO 6.25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)