Nov 13 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* Physicians Realty Trust - ‍Pamela J. Kessler accepted invitation of board of trustees of co to join co’s board, effective on Jan 1, 2018​

* Physicians Realty Trust - ‍in connection with Kessler's appointment, board increased its size from 7 to 8 trustees​