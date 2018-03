March 12 (Reuters) - Physiomics Plc:

* ‍COMPLETED INNOVATE UK GRANT PROJECT ANNOUNCED IN JANUARY 2017​

* ‍CO CAN CONFIRM THAT, IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, RECEIVED TOTAL FUNDING OF £131K FROM INNOVATE UK OVER COURSE OF PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)