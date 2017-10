Oct 27 (Reuters) - PIAGGIO & C SPA:

* 9-MONTH REVENUE EUR ‍​1.06 BILLION, UP 2.5 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* 9-MONTH EBITDA EUR ‍159 MILLION, UP 12.4 PERCENT​ YEAR ON YEAR

* NET DEBT AT SEPT 30 EUR ‍430.7​ MILLION