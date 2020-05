May 8 (Reuters) - Piaggio & C SpA:

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 39.8 MILLION

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 311.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 346.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO CONTAIN POSSIBLE MOMENTARY LOSSES OF PRODUCTIVITY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY BY CONTINUING TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO COST AND INVESTMENT EFFICIENCY