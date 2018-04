April 9 (Reuters) - PIAGGIO & C SPA:

* SEES Q1 SALES VOLUMES UP 6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR DRIVEN BY DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN ASIA AND INDIA

* SEES Q1 REVENUES UP 1 PCT YEAR ON YEAR, UP 5 PCT YEAR ON YEAR AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES

* SEES Q1 2018 OPERATING MARGIN ON REVENUES IN LINE WITH Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)