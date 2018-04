April 9 (Reuters) - Piaggio & C SpA:

* TO REFINANCE ITS BOND ISSUE IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 250.0 MILLION DUE APRIL 2021

* TO REFINANCE VIA ISSUE OF BOND IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT CURRENTLY EXPECTED OF EUR 250.0 MILLION DUE IN 2025

* EXPECTS NEW BOND TO BE ISSUED AT BETTER ECONOMIC CONDITIONS THAN EXISTING BOND