April 25 (Reuters) - Pension Insurance Corporation

* PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION PLC- HAS CONCLUDED A BUY-IN WITH THE TRUSTEES OF THE KINGFISHER PENSION SCHEME, COVERING C.£200 MILLION OF LIABILITIES

* PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES