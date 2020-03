BRIEF-Picanol Group Suspends Production At Its Ieper Plants Due To Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - PICANOL NV:

* PICANOL GROUP: PRESS RELEASE IMPACT COVID-19

* GROUP HAS ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS PLANT IN IEPER, BELGIUM (SEGMENT MACHINES & TECHNOLOGIES)

* BASED ON PRESENT CIRCUMSTANCES, GROUP ANTICIPATES THAT IT MAY TAKE SOME TIME FOR PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES TO BECOME FULLY OPERATIONAL AGAIN

* AS IT IS UNCLEAR EXACTLY WHEN RELAUNCH OF PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE, PICANOL GROUP IS AT THIS POINT IN TIME UNABLE TO GIVE INDICATION OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS DISRUPTION TO ITS PRODUCTION