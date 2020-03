BRIEF-Picanol Monitors Closely Supply Chain Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - Picanol NV:

* PICANOL NV - STATEMENT ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* PICANOL NV - IN LIGHT OF LATEST DEVELOPMENTS CONCERNING GLOBAL SPREAD OF COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS), PICANOL GROUP WOULD LIKE TO INFORM ITS STAKEHOLDERS THAT IT IS MONITORING INFORMATION FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES

* PICANOL NV - ON CORONAVIRUS: MONITORING OUR SUPPLY CHAIN CLOSELY AND ARE IN CONSTANT CONTACT WITH OUR PARTNERS TO UNDERSTAND ANY POTENTIAL IMPACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)