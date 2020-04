April 14 (Reuters) - Picanol NV:

* PRESS RELEASE IMPACT COVID-19

* IT WILL RESTART PRODUCTION AT PLANT IN IEPER (BELGIUM - MACHINES & TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT) ON STEP-BY-STEP BASIS WITH EFFECT FROM APRIL 14, 2020

* IS CURRENTLY UNABLE TO GIVE AN INDICATION OF FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS DISRUPTION TO ITS PRODUCTION Source text : bit.ly/3a1JffS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)