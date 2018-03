March 23 (Reuters) - PICC Property And Casualty Co Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB19,807 MLN VERSUS RMB18,020 MILLION

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB‍309,076​ MILLION VERSUS RMB270,261 MILLION

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.338 PER ORDINARY SHARE