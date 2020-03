BRIEF-PICC Property And Casualty FY Net Earned Premiums Rise

March 27 (Reuters) - PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd :

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB 380,683 MILLION VERSUS RMB 344,124 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 24,282 MILLION VERSUS RMB 15,485 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.461 PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR YEAR PROPOSED

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS HAD IMPACT ON OPERATION OF CUSTOMERS, ASSOCIATES, JV AND INVESTEES OF CO, UNITS

* COVID-19 IMPACT NOT MATERIAL TO FINANCIAL POSITION OF CO AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* COMPANY AND UNITS EXPECT THAT THEY CAN MEET THEIR WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS IN FUTURE