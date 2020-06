June 26 (Reuters) - PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd :

* ENTERED INTO SHAREHOLDERS’ CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH PICC LIFE AND PICC HEALTH

* ALL PARTIES AGREED TO JOINTLY ESTABLISH PICC REAL ESTATE

* TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ABOUT RMB2.47 BILLION OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF PICC REAL ESTATE

* CO WILL MAKE FURTHER CONTRIBUTIONS OF RMB7.5 MILLION TO CAPITAL RESERVE OF PICC REAL ESTATE

* CO TO HAVE 50% SHAREHOLDING IN PICC REAL ESTATE

* CO, PICC LIFE & PICC HEALTH STAKE IN PICC REAL ESTATE TO BE 50%, 37.5% & 12.5%, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: